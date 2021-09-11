wrestling / News
UPDATED: WWE Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s Raw
UPDATE: WWE has announced a host of more matches for Monday’s Raw after Smackdown ended. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place in Boston at the TD Garden:
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton
* Non-Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler
* WWE United States Championship Open Challenge: Damian Priest vs. TBD
* The New Day, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles, Omos, T-BAR and MACE
* Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley
ORIGINAL: Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton sooner than expected, with the match set for next week’s Raw. It was advertised during Friday’s Smackdown that Lashley and Orton will face off with the title on the line on Monday’s show.
The match was originally set for Extreme Rules, with a Raw Tag Team Championship bout pitting Lashley and MVP against Orton and Riddle set for Raw. No word on why WWE has changed things up.
Raw airs this Monday live on USA Network.
