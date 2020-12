WWE Championship Match Set for Next Week’s Raw

Drew McIntyre is set to defend the WWE Championship on next week’s episode of Raw. Keith Lee defeated Sheamus in a match on tonight’s episode to earn a shot at McIntyre and the Championship on the January 4th episode, which will be the first Raw of 2021.

Next week’s episode is also Legends Night with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Mark Henry, Hillbilly Jim, Jimmy Hart, Big Show, Jacquelyn, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Mickie James, Carlito, Candice Michelle, The Boogeyman, IRS, Melina, and Alicia Fox all advertised to appear.