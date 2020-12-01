wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Set For WWE TLC
We have our official WWE Championship match for TLC next month. AJ Styles defeated Keith Lee and Riddle on tonight’s episode of Raw to earn a shot at Drew McIntyre and the WWE Title at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the Raw match below.
TLC takes place on December 20th from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.
