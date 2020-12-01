wrestling / News

WWE Championship Match Set For WWE TLC

November 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles WWE TLC Raw

We have our official WWE Championship match for TLC next month. AJ Styles defeated Keith Lee and Riddle on tonight’s episode of Raw to earn a shot at Drew McIntyre and the WWE Title at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the Raw match below.

TLC takes place on December 20th from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, RAW, WWE TLC, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading