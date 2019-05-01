WWE Championship Match Set For Money in the Bank

– Kofi Kingston has his opponent for next month’s Money in the Bank PPV. In the opening segment of tonight’s Smackdown, Kingston came out to address Kevin Owens’ attack on him and Xavier Woods on last week’s episode. Kingston challenged Owens to a match at the PPV, which Owens came out to accept.

Money in the Bank takes place on May 19th from Hartford, Connecticut. We’ll have an updated card after Smackdown; you can follow our live coverage here.