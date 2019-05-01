wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Set For Money in the Bank
– Kofi Kingston has his opponent for next month’s Money in the Bank PPV. In the opening segment of tonight’s Smackdown, Kingston came out to address Kevin Owens’ attack on him and Xavier Woods on last week’s episode. Kingston challenged Owens to a match at the PPV, which Owens came out to accept.
Money in the Bank takes place on May 19th from Hartford, Connecticut. We’ll have an updated card after Smackdown; you can follow our live coverage here.
The 🥞 party NEVER stops…#WWEChampion @TrueKofi is kicking off #SDLive RIGHT NOW on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/la5PdFd6Nq
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019
👋, @MichaelCole!
"The most important thing is to fight through those lows…you gotta keep on pushing!" – @TrueKofi #SDLive pic.twitter.com/W3TAqntGiI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2019
Greatest #WrestleMania moment EVER?
Not bad, @TrueKofi. Not bad at all! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/s4I9hYWq8w
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019
If @FightOwensFight wanted an opportunity at the #WWEChampionship, all he had to do was ask…@TrueKofi has laid down the CHALLENGE for #MITB! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/nu3b3qzuuZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019
"CHALLENGE ACCEPTED, KOFI."@FightOwensFight is all 😏 knowing he's getting a #WWEChampionship match at #MITB… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/YbRczC1Hdx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2019
#TheNewDay's @XavierWoodsPhD to the RESCUE…for a bit.@FightOwensFight is a DANGEROUS man. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/1TvcZwygpg
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019
Tensions continue to boil over between @FightOwensFight and the #NewDay on #SDLive! @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/YWEjDl3WS4
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019
