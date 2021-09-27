wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Set For This Week’s Raw
September 26, 2021 | Posted by
The WWE Championship will be defended to start off this week’s episode of Raw. It was announced tonight that Big E. will defend his championship against the former champion, Bobby Lashley on Monday’s show.
Lashley laid out the challenge at Extreme Rules after the New Day defeated him as well as AJ Styles and Omos in a six-man tag team match. Lashley cut a promo backstage calling E. a coward for how he won the title and laying down the challenge, which E. later accepted.
Raw airs Monday live on USA Network.
KICKING. OFF. RAW.@WWEBigE defends the #WWEChampionship TOMORROW NIGHT against @fightbobby right at 8 PM ET to kick off #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/bCkJJ7WCDB
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
