wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Set For WrestleMania Backlash
We have our WWE Championship match set for WrestleMania Backlash, and it’s a familiar one. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Drew McIntyre defeat Braun Strowman and Randy Orton to earn a shot at Bobby Lashley and the WWE Championship at the May 16th show.
McIntyre’s win rebounds him from a loss to Lashley at the first night of WrestleMania 37. You can see clips and video from the match on Raw below, which also featured T-Bar and Mace attacking McIntyre after the match:
It's @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @RandyOrton vs. @BraunStrowman RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw to determine who will earn the next opportunity at the #WWEChampionship at #WrestleManiaBacklash!
Who will win it all? pic.twitter.com/daK20dTdrd
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
The Viper
The Apex Predator
The Legend Killer@RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/D5T7p4D0GQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 13, 2021
The #StrowmanExpress just got DERAILED!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IJLUDd7GwD
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
#TheViper @RandyOrton, @DMcIntyreWWE and @BraunStrowman rip each other apart in a #TripleThreatMatch for the right to challenge #WWEChampion @fightbobby at #WrestleMania Backlash! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/siypgilCyX
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
𝑩𝒊𝒈 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PmgahcHBgH
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
That all too familiar feeling…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/p1hS4nLMWa
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
RKO!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/06FDjnTapw
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
.@DMcIntyreWWE is going to #WrestleManiaBacklash!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AhD0yUtp8V
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
It's @TBARRetribution & @RETRIBUTIONMACE!!!!!#WWERaw#RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/KrQsNrvSPJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
