We have our WWE Championship match set for WrestleMania Backlash, and it’s a familiar one. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Drew McIntyre defeat Braun Strowman and Randy Orton to earn a shot at Bobby Lashley and the WWE Championship at the May 16th show.

McIntyre’s win rebounds him from a loss to Lashley at the first night of WrestleMania 37. You can see clips and video from the match on Raw below, which also featured T-Bar and Mace attacking McIntyre after the match: