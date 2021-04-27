WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania Backlash Becomes Triple Threat

We have another competitor added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash following this week’s Raw. Tonight’s show saw Braun Strowman defeat Drew McIntyre after T-BAR and MACE got involved, which due to stipulations established earlier in the show means that Bobby Lashley will now defend against both McIntyre and Strowman.

WrestleMania Backlash takes place on May 16th from the ThunderDome and airs live on Peacock in the US, and WWE Network everywhere else. The updated lineup is:

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley