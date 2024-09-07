wrestling / News
WWE Championship Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
September 6, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has teed up an Undisputed WWE Championship match in a steel cage for Smackdown’s USA Network debut. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Solo Sikoa inside the cage on next Friday’s show, which is the brand’s return on USA Network.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs next Friday at the regular time.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says He Wasn’t Interviewed For Vince McMahon Docuseries
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Without Ted Turner, There’s A Chance Wrestling Wouldn’t Be On TV
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks
- Tony Khan on New Media Rights Deal Making AEW the Second Most Profitable Wrestling Company