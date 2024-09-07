wrestling / News

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

September 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 9-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has teed up an Undisputed WWE Championship match in a steel cage for Smackdown’s USA Network debut. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Solo Sikoa inside the cage on next Friday’s show, which is the brand’s return on USA Network.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs next Friday at the regular time.

Jeremy Thomas

