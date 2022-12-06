wrestling / News
WWE Sets Change to Smackdown Tag Team Title Match After Drew McIntyre Not Cleared
December 5, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has officially pulled Drew McIntyre from the WWE Tag Team Championship match on WWE Smackdown after he was not medically cleared. As noted earlier, McIntyre announced on Monday that he is not cleared to compete alongside Sheamus for The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on Friday’s show.
It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Sheamus will now team with Butch against the Usos for the titles on Smackdown. The Usos successfully retained the titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens on tonight’s show.
Ready for another BANGER this Friday night on #SmackDown?! pic.twitter.com/R57FAJRaf6
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2022
