WWE Changed Finish to Lars Sullivan Match at Super ShowDown

– Lars Sullivan’s match against Lucha House Party at WWE Super Showdown ended in a disqualification, but that was not reportedly the original ending for the match. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the match originally had a different ending, and that WWE may run the match again on this week’s Raw.

There’s no word on how the match was originally set to end. The match saw Sullivan dominate for most of the runtime before Lucha House Party all teamed up to take Sullivan down, which caused the DQ finish.