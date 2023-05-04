WWE Reportedly Changed Plans For Bad Bunny At WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny was originally planned to have a different match at WWE Backlash, according to a new report. Bunny is set to face Damian Priest at Saturday’s PPV, though according to Fightful Select the original plan was to have Bunny and Rey Mysterio face Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match.

According to the report, the original plan would have had Bunny pin Dominik to leave the fans happy. However, WWE decided to pull the Mysterios from the match and both Bunny and WWE felt comfortable with Bunny’s ability to compete in a singles match.