WWE Changed Up Times On Elimination Chamber Matches This Year
February 26, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE changed up the times of the intervals during both the RAW and Smackdown Elimination Chamber matches this past Sunday. The usual time is five minutes between each person entering the match, with the last person usually coming in at 20:00.
However, in the Smackdown chamber, the intervals were extended. At one point King Corbin was meant to tap out to Cesaro before Kevin Owens got inside. It took so long to get to that point, the interval before Owens entered lasted 7:36. By the time the final entrant, Jey Uso, got inside, the time was 23:10.
On the RAW side, the decision was made for shorter four-minute intervals. The last person entered at 16:00.
