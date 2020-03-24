wrestling / News
WWE Changes Camera Angle, Avoids Empty Arena Shots on Raw
WWE looks to be taking some well-known advice in terms of dealing with empty arena episodes of TV: minimize the negative. As noted by Wrestling Inc, Monday’s episode of Raw saw the company use a different camera angle and tweaked set-up that took focus away from the empty arena aspect of the show. You can see some examples below from Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar’s in-ring segment.
AEW used a similar angle for last week’s Dynamite.
.@HeymanHustle has witnessed @DMcIntyreWWE's incredible impact but also knows the DESTRUCTION @BrockLesnar has brought!
It's going to get physical for the #WWEChampionship at #WrestleMania!#RAW pic.twitter.com/lW4TCILILt
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020
The definition of determination.#Raw @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/dGPETVECN4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 24, 2020
A simple message from @HeymanHustle to start #Raw:
"@DMcIntyreWWE CANNOT BEAT @BrockLesnar at #WrestleMania." pic.twitter.com/hnxZmtOlju
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020
We may be 1️⃣2️⃣ DAYS from #WrestleMania… but we're 5️⃣ MINUTES AWAY from Monday Night #Raw LIVE on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/nf58NRydM4
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2020
