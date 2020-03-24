WWE Changes Camera Angle, Avoids Empty Arena Shots on Raw

WWE looks to be taking some well-known advice in terms of dealing with empty arena episodes of TV: minimize the negative. As noted by Wrestling Inc, Monday’s episode of Raw saw the company use a different camera angle and tweaked set-up that took focus away from the empty arena aspect of the show. You can see some examples below from Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar’s in-ring segment.

AEW used a similar angle for last week’s Dynamite.