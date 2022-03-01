WWE Changes Listings for Damian Priest & Edge After Heel Turns on Raw

– While this will likely come off as little surprise to fans, PWInsider reports that WWE is now listing both Edge and Damian Priest as “heels” after their actions on last night’s edition of WWE Raw. On last night’s show, Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to win the US title, causing Priest to snap and attack Balor after the match.

Also, Edge brutalized AJ Styles, who accepted Edge’s open challenge for WrestleMania. Edge delivered the famous Conchairto to AJ before the show ended.