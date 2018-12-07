WWE Changes Up Madison Square Garden Post-Christmas Lineup

– WWE has made some changes to the card for its post-Christmas Madison Square Garden live event. PWInsider reports that John Cena is no longer listed as teaming with Finn Balor, with both just advertised as appearing on the show. In addition, Johnny Gargano has been removed from the NXT ten-mag tag team match. The match is now listed as an eight-man tag match. Finally, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are no longer listed as appearing.

The updated lineup is:

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Pete Dunne, Richochet, Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream vs. Undisputed Era and Tomasso Ciampa

Also appearing: John Cena, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley