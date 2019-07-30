wrestling / News
WWE Changes Main Event For Smackdown Again
– WWE has changed up the main event of Smackdown for a second time, announcing a new match for the show. The company announced that Kofi Kingston will face AJ Styles with their respective stablemates at ringside for the match.
The change comes after WWE previously switched up the show by turning a Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Drew McIntyre & Elias match into a six-man tag pitting the New Day against The O.C. At this time, there’s no word on whether the two tag teams of the groups will have matches.
The show takes place tonight and airs live on USA Network.
JUST ANNOUNCED: #WWEChampion @TrueKofi (w/ @WWEBigE & @XavierWoodsPhD) will battle #USChampion @AJStylesOrg (w/ @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE) in non-title singles action TONIGHT on #SDLive! #ChampionvsChampion
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
