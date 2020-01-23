wrestling / News
WWE Changes Name of NXT Women’s Championship
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE has decided to remove the gender distinction from the NXT Women’s Championship, which will simply be referred to as the NXT Championship. It’s unknown how the company plans to distinguish this belt from the standard NXT Championship. It’s also unknown if this change will carry over to the main roster, as both RAW and Smackdown have their own women’s championships, as well as WWE having the women’s tag team championship.
This follows Becky Lynch’s recent interview on WWE Backstage, in which she said that WWE should stop referring to the women’s division by a gender-specific title, and instead present everything, male or female, as wrestling. She claimed that history was made and it was time to be more progressive.
