WWE Changes November Raw Taping in UK to Non-Televised Event

– WWE has switched up one of their Raw tapings set for Scotland in November. The SSE Hydro in Glasgow has changed the November 11th Raw taping to a live event, with a new 7:30 PM local time start.

The news comes after a report from last week which said WWE was considering changing the date of their Saudi Arabia show — currently set for November 1st — and had cancelled several UK shows in November in order to accommodate the change. The SSE Hydro is offering refunds to fans who want it, and there is currently no word when the November 11th Raw will be taped.