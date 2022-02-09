wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Changes Production Technique For NXT
February 8, 2022 | Posted by
WWE changed up their production style for this week’s episode of NXT. PWInsider reports that several people from the taping reported that a WWE camera operator was in the ring while matches were going on, with the talents working around the camera.
The cameras being in the ring reportedly happened for Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers and several other matches.
