WWE Changes Terms Of Credit Line With JP Morgan Chase Bank

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has changed the terms on its credit line with JP Morgan Chase Bank. They replaced their previous line of credit, which was set at $100 million, with a $200 million line of credit. They also extended the maturity date from July 29, 2021 to May 24, 2024. WWE can now borrow up to $200 million using the prime interest rate plus 0.5 percent and Euro dollar interest rate plus 1%.