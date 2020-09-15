wrestling / News
WWE Changes Up Raw Announce Team For Tonight
September 14, 2020 | Posted by
WWE went with a different configuration of a broadcast team for tonight’s Raw. Michael Cole opened up tonight’s episode and noted that Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips were off this week, bringing in Dolph Ziggler to join himself and Byron Saxton at the booth.
Cole stepped in for Phillips last week as well.
An In Your Face edition of #WWERaw with @ByronSaxton, @MichaelCole and @HEELZiggler on the call starts RIGHT NOW on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/sGTrrQARWj
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Says He May Compete In Bare Knuckle Fight
- Sasha Banks Wants To Get a Campaign For Evolution 2 Trending, Who She’d Want to Face
- Konnan Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Matches, What Advice He Gave Dominik
- Chris Jericho Says Matt Hardy Didn’t Have a Concussion, Talks Reaction to Seeing Spot