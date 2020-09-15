wrestling / News

WWE Changes Up Raw Announce Team For Tonight

September 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE went with a different configuration of a broadcast team for tonight’s Raw. Michael Cole opened up tonight’s episode and noted that Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips were off this week, bringing in Dolph Ziggler to join himself and Byron Saxton at the booth.

Cole stepped in for Phillips last week as well.

