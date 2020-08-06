WWE Reportedly Changes Up Taping Schedule Due to Organizational Issues

WWE had to switch up their taping schedule for Smackdown due to “organizational problems,” according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer reports that only one show was taped yesterday, which will air Friday. As a result, the August 17th Raw taping has been bumped forward to August 13th, which will see both that Raw and the August 14th episode of Smackdown taped.

The taping will take place a day after the planned NXT tapings next Wednesday and it means that many of the people involved will end up staying an extra day. An additional taping day will be needed for the August 21st episode of Smackdown that was scheduled to be taped on August 17th.

As reported earlier this week, this week’s Raw taping was more chaotic than is normally the case as a result of several storyline changes and rewrites.