WWE Changes Wrestlemania 35 Week Dates For NXT Takeover and Hall of Fame

PWInsider reports that WWE has changed the dates for NXT Takeover and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during Wrestlemania 35 week. NXT Takeover: New York will happen on April 5, the Friday before Wrestlemania. The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony happens on Saturday, April 6. Both events take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The change was first announced to those who bought travel packages for the week.

WWE said in a statement: “WWE will be going back to its previous WrestleMania Week schedule with NXT TakeOver on Friday, April 5 and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6. We believe this better serves our fans.”

The two events were originally switched in 2016. It was originally done, at least in part, to allow the talent working Wrestlemania to rest before the event. This year’s NXT Takeover was originally set to go head-to-head with the sold out ROH/NJPW G1 Supershow in Madison Square Garden, which would stream online, likely via ROH Honorclub, New Japan World and FITE. Takeover and the Hall of Fame ceremony stream on the WWE Network.

Here’s the updated schedule:

Friday 4/5 – WWE NXT Takeover: New York at Barclays Center.

Friday 4/5 – WWE Wrestlemania AXXESS opens through Monday 4/8. Location TBA.

Saturday 4/6 – WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center.

Sunday 4/7 – Wrestlemania 35 at Metlife Stadium.

Monday 4/7 – Monday Night Raw at Barclays Center.

Monday 4/7 – Final Wrestlemania AXXESS session.

Tuesday 4/8 – Smackdown Live at Barclays Center.