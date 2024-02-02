wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Changing Start Time For This Year’s Wrestlemania
February 2, 2024 | Posted by
According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to change the start time for Wrestlemania 40 this year, which takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The change is said to be happening for both nights.
The report notes that the Kickoff show will begin at 5 PM ET, with the main show starting at 7 PM ET.
Source states WWE has made the decision to change the WrestleMania start time. The main card will now begin at 7pm EST, presumably with a kickoff show starting at 5pm EST. This will be for both nights of WrestleMania.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Janel Grant’s Lawyer On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Says More People Want To Come Forward About WWE
- Attorney for John Laurinaitis Claims Laurinaitis Was a ‘Victim’ to ‘Predator’ Vince McMahon
- Rumor on Mercedes Mone Signing Status, AEW’s Next ‘Big Announcement’
- Shawn Michaels Comments on Past Allegations Made by Brutus Beefcake About His Behavior With Women