WWE Reportedly Changing Start Time For This Year’s Wrestlemania

February 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to change the start time for Wrestlemania 40 this year, which takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The change is said to be happening for both nights.

The report notes that the Kickoff show will begin at 5 PM ET, with the main show starting at 7 PM ET.

Wrestlemania 40, Joseph Lee

