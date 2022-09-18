wrestling / News
WWE News: Charles Robinson Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary, Imperium Trains Together
– WWE referee Charles Robinson celebrated a momentous wrestling anniversary this weekend. Robinson posted to Twitter to note that he hit 25 years since his TV debut back in WCW on Saturday, writing:
“Today September 17th marks my 25 years in the wrestling business on tv. Thanks to @#GeorgeSouth and # lItalianstallion for giving me a break on indies and #terrytaylor for giving me a chance at #wcw. The road to @wwe! #wrestling #anniversary #silveranniversary #saturday”
– Giovanni Vinci posted a photo of himself, Ludwig Kaiser, and Gunther training together at Gold’s Gym in Venice, California as you can see below:
Time of our lives! #IMPERIUM4EVER @wwe_kaiser @Gunther_AUT pic.twitter.com/YJRZjhhPhv
— Giovanni Vinci (@VinciWWE) September 17, 2022