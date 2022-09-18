WWE News: Charles Robinson Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary, Imperium Trains Together

– WWE referee Charles Robinson celebrated a momentous wrestling anniversary this weekend. Robinson posted to Twitter to note that he hit 25 years since his TV debut back in WCW on Saturday, writing:

“Today September 17th marks my 25 years in the wrestling business on tv. Thanks to @#GeorgeSouth and # lItalianstallion for giving me a break on indies and #terrytaylor for giving me a chance at #wcw. The road to @wwe! #wrestling #anniversary #silveranniversary #saturday”

– Giovanni Vinci posted a photo of himself, Ludwig Kaiser, and Gunther training together at Gold’s Gym in Venice, California as you can see below: