WWE News: Charleston Event Clip Features Drew McIntyre Pie-Facing Roman Reigns, Finn Balor Shares Vague and Cryptic Tweets, Photos of Titus Worldwide at Special Olympics Event, and

– WWE released a clip from yesterday’s house show in Charleston, South Carolina. The clip shows some footage from the main event tag team match, featuring Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns facing Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. In the clip, Reigns tags in to face McIntyre, who then taunts reigns and pie-faces him. You can check out that clip WWE posted on Instagram below.

– WWE Superstar Finn Balor shared some vague and cryptic tweets yesterday and today. You can see those tweets where he writes to “Get Better” and “Choose Life” below.

Get Better — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) August 4, 2018

Choose Life — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) August 5, 2018

– Titus O’Neil shared some photos on his Twitter account showing him, Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke of Titus Worldwide attending a Special Olympics event in Connecticut. You can check out the tweet and photos O’Neil posted online below.