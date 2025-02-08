WWE News: Charlotte Flair Confronts Tiffany Stratton On Smackdown, Akira Tozawa Faces Carmelo Hayes

– Charlotte Flair appeared on this week’s WWE Smackdown to confront Tiffany Stratton. The 2025 women’s Royal Rumble winner showed up on Friday’s episode as promised after previously confronting Rhea Ripley on Raw and Giulia on NXT. Flair appeared in the ring for a promo and said she wanted to be inspired by her opponent, which led to Stratton coming out to the ring.

Stratton said that she was a fan of Flair’s but no one cared when Flair got hurt and that she was tired of being compared to Flair. The two went back and forth with Flair saying that Stratton was a child begging for a match with her, then told her to get on her hands and knees and do so.

Nia Jax then came out with Candice LeRae and said she would be getting a match with Stratton for the title on next week’s show.

– Akira Tozawa also showed up on this week’s Smackdown, asking for a chance to get revenge on Carmelo Hayes for taking him out before he could enter the Royal Rumble. Nick Aldis granted the match but Hayes ultimately picked up the win: