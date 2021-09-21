wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Destroys Charly on Raw, Nashville Raw Dark Match Advertised

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair WWE Raw

– Charlotte Flair put an end to her doll doppleganger Charly on tonight’s episode of Raw as she heads to a clash with Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules. Monday’s show saw Bliss and Flair engage in dueling promos in which Bliss said Flair was scared to not be champion, and Flair destroyed the Charly doll:

PWInsider reports that RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos is the locally-advertised dark match main event for the October 4th episode of Raw in Nashville, which will be night two of the WWE Draft.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading