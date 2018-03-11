 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Is Ready for Fastlane, Tommaso Ciampa Takes Shot at Roleplay Accounts, and Complete WWE Now Fastlane Preview

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair

– It looks like WWE Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair is ready for her match at Fastlane tonight. She posted the following tweet earlier today.

– NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa posted a tweet earlier, commenting on people who role play as wrestlers on social media. You can check out his tweet below.

– WWE has released the complete WWE Now Fastlane 2018 preview. You can check out the full preview video for tonight’s pay-per-view event in the player below.

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, WWE Fastlane, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading