WWE News: Charlotte Flair Remembers Brother Reid On His Birthday, Freedom Ramsey On Joining WWE ID

– Charlotte Flair took to social media to honor the memory of her late brother Reid on what would have been his 37th birthday. The WWE star posted to Twitter with an image of Flair, with a heart and a wing emoji as the caption as you can see below.

Reid Flair, who trained with AJPW, passed in March of 2013.

– FOX 2 in Detroit has a video of Freedom Ramsey, who joined WWE ID in November, talking about his signing onto the program. You can watch the video here.