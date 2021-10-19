WWE News: Charlotte Flair Retains Women’s Title on Raw By DQ, Xavier Woods Confronts Finn Balor

– Charlotte Flair is still your Raw Women’s Champion following Monday’s episode of WWE Raw thanks to the judicious use of a chair. This week’s show saw Flair face Bianca Belair with Flair’s title on the line in the main event. The match went down to the line, which Flair bleeding from the mouth at one point, until Flair hit Belair with a chair to cause the DQ, losing the match but holding onto her championship.

After the match ended, Belair got revenge on Flair by hitting her with the chair. Belair is set to face Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel.

In an INCREDIBLE main event on #WWERaw, @MsCharlotteWWE brought a steel chair into play against @BiancaBelairWWE, but paid the price when the tables were turned!#AndStill pic.twitter.com/fmEl4fBQaF — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021

– Finn Balor had a confrontation with his WWE Crown Jewel opponent Xavier Woods on tonight’s show. After Balor defeated Mace in singles action, Woods — who punched his ticket to the King of the Ring finals by beating Jinder Mahal earlier in the evening — came out and got in his face. Kofi Kingston broke it up before things escalated: