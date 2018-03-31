WWE News: The Soul Rebels Play Charlotte Flair’s Theme, Details on Next Week’s Episode of Ride Along

– The Bourbon Street brass band, The Soul Rebels, have recently been performing the entrance themes for WWE Superstars ahead of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. In one of the latest videos, The Soul Rebels perform the entrance theme music for Charlotte Flair. You can check out that video below.

Nothing like a big "WOOOOOO!" down Bourbon Street as The @SoulRebels get in the @WrestleMania spirit with @MsCharlotteWWE's theme! pic.twitter.com/RqhWAHcpQb — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2018

– A new episode of WWE Ride Along is set for the WWE Network on Monday following Raw. Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh will be featured in the show, along with Bobby Roode and AJ Styles. You can check out the official description for the episode below:

“AJ Styles and Bobby Roode reunite to find out they have zero in common, while Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh brave the elements on the road!”