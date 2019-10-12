WWE Chartering A Flight From Saudi Arabia To Get Back To US For Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is going to charter a flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel on October 31. They are planning to get to Buffalo, New York immediately after Crown Jewel is over to hold Smackdown there with the full crew.

The KeyBank Center is currently advertising Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan advertised, along with appearances from Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Big E, Xavier Woods, Ali, Ember Moon, Heavy Machinery and Shinsuke Nakamura.