wrestling / News
WWE Chartering A Flight From Saudi Arabia To Get Back To US For Smackdown
October 12, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is going to charter a flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel on October 31. They are planning to get to Buffalo, New York immediately after Crown Jewel is over to hold Smackdown there with the full crew.
The KeyBank Center is currently advertising Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan advertised, along with appearances from Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Big E, Xavier Woods, Ali, Ember Moon, Heavy Machinery and Shinsuke Nakamura.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls His Reaction to Sid Vicious Breaking His Leg at WCW Sin PPV
- Jim Ross on His Issues With the Ultimate Warrior, Vince McMahon Being ‘Fascinated’ With Warrior’s Character
- Bruce Prichard On Taz Winning ECW Title While in WWE, Says Paul Heyman Wanted Taz to Lose to Triple H
- Odds Released For Possible Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon Match At Wrestlemania