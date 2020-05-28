wrestling / News
WWE News: Chelsea Green Teams With Charlotte Flair, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez Highlights
May 28, 2020
– Chelsea Green teamed with Charlotte Flair on this week’s episode of NXT. You can see video below of Green being revealed to be Flair’s mystery partner to face Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley:
– WWE posted highlights from Shotzi Blackheart’s match with Raquel Gonzalez:
