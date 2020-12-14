WWE News: Chelsea Green Posts Update On Recovery, The Rock’s Ice Cream Bundles Sell Out

– Chelsea Green took to social media to update fans on her recovery from the broken wrist she suffered last month. Green posted to her Twitter account one month after her injury, noting:

“Wow the last month has gone by QUICK… Every day my arm gets stronger, my rehab gets easier, and I’m closer to making my (6th?) @WWE main roster debut.”

– If you were hoping to get The Rock’s holiday ice cream pack online, bad luck: they’ve sold out. Rock teamed with Salt & Straw for some Holiday Packs of his Dwanta Claus-branded bundle, and as he noted in the below video it’s sold out: