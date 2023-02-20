wrestling / News
WWE News: Chicago Cubs & St. Louis Cardinals To Host WWE Nights, Godfather Set For Minor League Game Appearance
The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are set to host WWE Nights over the summer. PWInsider reports that the Cardinals will host a WWE Night for their August 17th home game against the New York Mets, while the Cubs’ WWE Night will be for their August 28th game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Both games will feature special WWE-style Bobbleheads for fans who buy a special WWE Ticket to attend the game.
– The Reading Phillies in Pennsylvania have announced that The Godfather will appear at their July 28th game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. You can see the full announcement below:
R-Phils to Welcome Hall of Fame Wrestler Charles Wright
Hall-of-Fame Wrestler Charles Wright is coming to Baseballtown. Wright, best known as “The Godfather” and “Papa Shango,” will be appearing at the R-Phils matchup against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, July 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00.
There are multiple special ticket packages available for Wright’s appearance. For $65, fans will have the opportunity for a pre-game VIP meet and greet with Wright and receive a photo opportunity with him and autograph. In addition, the package includes a limited edition Wright double bobblehead portraying his two most popular characters and seats in either Blue Box or Green Box. The VIP session is scheduled from approximately 5:15 until 6:00.
Fans have the option of just purchasing a limited edition bobblehead and game ticket to the July 28th game for $34 (Blue Box) or $31 (Green Box).
A FREE public autograph session for fans attending the July 28 game will begin at approximately 7:00.
Wright is best known for his tenure in the World Wrestling Foundation during the 1990s and early-2000s. In addition to his Hall-of-Fame accolades, Wright also is a two-time USAW Unified World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion and much more.
Packages are available now by visiting: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=333103
The R-Phils are excited to welcome Wright to Reading on July 28. Single-game tickets go on sale in March, but the best way to secure a ticket to this game is by purchasing a mini plan or ticket book. For more details, and to purchase, contact the R-Phils ticket office at 610-370-BALL or by going to rphils.com.
