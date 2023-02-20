WWE News: Chicago Cubs & St. Louis Cardinals To Host WWE Nights, Godfather Set For Minor League Game Appearance

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are set to host WWE Nights over the summer. PWInsider reports that the Cardinals will host a WWE Night for their August 17th home game against the New York Mets, while the Cubs’ WWE Night will be for their August 28th game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Both games will feature special WWE-style Bobbleheads for fans who buy a special WWE Ticket to attend the game.

– The Reading Phillies in Pennsylvania have announced that The Godfather will appear at their July 28th game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. You can see the full announcement below: