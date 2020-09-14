WWE Chief Tech Officer On Innovating During COVID-19, Looking Beyond the Pandemic

WWE Chief Tech Officer Rajan Mehta spoke with Sport Techie for a new interview discussing how the company has been operating during the pandemic and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how the sports landscape is changing: “The volume of sports and entertainment has grown exponentially in terms of niche sports leagues, niche television content/streaming. There’s many more options for people today. You have a combination of factors that drive that: the technology enablement to allow a lot of this, and then people’s general cultural desires. It’s very positive for sports and entertainment, but at the same time you want to make sure you have innovation happening within your league/television show/entertainment property. Broadly at WWE, we’ve always had a willingness to reimagine, disrupt, take calculated risks and stay relevant. It’s about treating every day as if it’s your first day on the job and staying slightly ahead of the curve. We have that in our DNA. We’ve always taken those calculated risks. We were ahead of the game in terms of distribution of content. In 2014, we launched WWE Network, direct-to-consumer. A lot of properties were thinking about doing it, but we went ahead and did it—and it was a huge success for us.”

On innovating during a pandemic: “We take pride in how we’ve operated through COVID-19; we tried to innovate every portion of our organization,” said Rajan. “It’s important to create a diversion in these hard times and we took that to heart: we never stopped producing content and our weekly shows. We were really excited about that. Back in March, we moved content creation to Orlando without fans, central personnel only. And most recently with the ThunderDome at Amway, we are able to have 1,000 fans in attendance at any given time. When I look at what we did, at our technology and production capabilities, I feel like we set the bar. The ability to try and bring fans to our environment and give the energy of what WWE is—it feels great to watch. Part of what we do is create this energy at WWE and it ties into our overall production value.”

On looking beyond the pandemic: “I always like to quote Yogi Berra when people ask me about predictions. He said, ’It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.’ But if you look at what we’ve done over the last several months from a content perspective, I can see some of that continuing into the future from a production standpoint. From a technology standpoint, we’ve gained a lot of information from a remote working and production/editing perspective, and some of that could live on. We’re living in a world where things have changed so much. Right now, this virtual audience we’ve built out has been really impactful. There’s been a desire to watch sports, and part of that is the interaction you can have with fans, and I think what we’ve done with the ThunderDome has been phenomenal. A few years ago, direct-to-consumer technologies helped broaden the sports and entertainment world. The evolution of sports production will continue. That video quality and immersion will continue to grow and with the 5G rollout, that evolutionary stuff is going to take another leap forward.”