WWE News: Chime App Set For WrestleMania Week, IYO SKY Takes Ride In Goodyear Blimp

Chime Is Headed To WrestleMania

Hang out with Chime, the Club 520 Podcast crew, and a surprise WWE Superstar for a weekend full of fun, wrestling and giveawats! We’ll be talking financial progress and shooting some hoops at our Hoop Bus in Lot C of Allegiant Stadium.

And Chime members: Look out for the Chime Lane for expedited entry into the stadium and fast checkout at WWE World.

