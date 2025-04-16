wrestling / News
WWE News: Chime App Set For WrestleMania Week, IYO SKY Takes Ride In Goodyear Blimp
– Financial app Chime is headed to WrestleMania. WWE sent out a promotional email noting that Chime will be present over WrestleMania weekend, with the announcement stating:
Chime Is Headed To WrestleMania
Hang out with Chime, the Club 520 Podcast crew, and a surprise WWE Superstar for a weekend full of fun, wrestling and giveawats! We’ll be talking financial progress and shooting some hoops at our Hoop Bus in Lot C of Allegiant Stadium.
And Chime members: Look out for the Chime Lane for expedited entry into the stadium and fast checkout at WWE World.
Follow Chime on Instagram so you don’t miss a beat.
– IYO SKY took a ride in the Goodyear Blimb in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend’s PPV, as you can see in the video posted to Twitter below:
.@Iyo_SkyWWE is literally in the sky with @GoodyearBlimp ahead of #WrestleMania! 😂 #Goodyearblimp pic.twitter.com/Nakf5AzCMz
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2025
