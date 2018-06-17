WWE News: Update on Chris Amann Contract Status, AJ Styles Hypes Money in the Bank Match, and Charlotte Flair Wishes Ric Flair a Happy Father’s Day

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingInc.com) has a report on WWE doctor Chris Amann, who was recently in the midst of a defamation lawsuit against CM Punk and Colt Cabana. According to the report, Amann has a contract to work for WWE through October 2018.

It was also recently revealed in the pre-trial filings that Chris Amann admitted to having a romantic relationship with former WWE Superstar Jillian Hall. The relationship is seen as a violation of a doctor’s code of ethics. After the story became public, WWE commented on the issue, stating, “We were not aware of this. We are investigating the matter and will determine if any action is warranted.”

Aman has worked with WWE since May 2008. His company bio states that he is one of WWE’s “original physicians tasked with developing and implementing our professional-level sports medicine program and Wellness Policy.”

– AJ Styles posted the following tweet, hyping his Last Man Standing Match with Shinsuke Nakamura. He will defend his title against Nakamura later tonight at Money in the Bank.

.@ShinsukeN has used dirty tricks and stupid games to get this match. Tonight is the night.

You got your match. I’ll be the #LastManStanding and STILL @WWE Champion. #MITB — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 17, 2018

– Charlotte Flair celebrated Father’s Day by wishing her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, a happy Father’s Day. You can check out her tweet below.