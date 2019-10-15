Backstage Update on WWE Christmas Schedule, Pre-Christmas Raw Taping on Dec. 17

– The WrestleVotes Twitter account released some rumors on the WWE Christmas schedule for the holiday season in December. According to the rumor, WWE talent is rumored to be having days off from December 22-26. Additionally, it notes that Raw is not scheduled to be live on December 23 before Christmas. Per the report, that show will be taped on December 17 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Also, the December 27 edition of Friday Night Smackdown is still scheduled to be a live show. NXT is not expected to be live either since it falls on Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25.