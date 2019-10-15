wrestling / News
Backstage Update on WWE Christmas Schedule, Pre-Christmas Raw Taping on Dec. 17
– The WrestleVotes Twitter account released some rumors on the WWE Christmas schedule for the holiday season in December. According to the rumor, WWE talent is rumored to be having days off from December 22-26. Additionally, it notes that Raw is not scheduled to be live on December 23 before Christmas. Per the report, that show will be taped on December 17 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Also, the December 27 edition of Friday Night Smackdown is still scheduled to be a live show. NXT is not expected to be live either since it falls on Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25.
Asked about WWE’s holiday taping schedule for this year. The 12/23 RAW will not be live – it will be taped on 12/17 from Sioux City, IA. All talent is scheduled to be off from 12/22-12/26. Obviously, no live NXT on Xmas night either.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses His Talks With Dixie Carter About Joining TNA in 2009, WWE Wanting to Replace Him Then
- Bruce Prichard On Paul Heyman Likely Stirring Up Drama Between Taz and Rob Van Dam in ECW
- Triple H On What Kind of Fighters He Wants to See Cross Over to WWE, Says Tyson Fury’s a Fan
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Beth Hardy Slamming His Statement on Jeff’s DWI Arrest