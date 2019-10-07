WWE Chronicle Shows Footage of Matt Riddle-Goldberg Meeting

It was reported back in September that WWE had filmed footage of Matt Riddle’s meeting with Goldberg at Summerslam, which Riddle himself described during the Summerslam Watch Along.

According to Riddle, the meeting went like this: “So, [Goldberg], I’m walking by and I see his locker room. I’ve already seen Brock’s, but I see Goldberg’s locker room. And I’m trying to get a peek. And I’m looking, I’m looking, all of a sudden, pow! Big shoulder [colliding into him]. 300 pounds, at least. I look up; it’s Bill Goldberg. He goes, ‘Oh, we got some talking to do!’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we can talk anytime, bro.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ And I was like, ‘Alright bro, anytime.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m not your bro!’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, bro. Take it easy. Whatever.’ And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see. I’ll see ya later. And hey, it was a pleasure meeting you.’ And I go, ‘The pleasure was all mine, bro.’ And then he goes, ‘I’m not your bro.’ And then I walked away, I had to come here.”

The footage aired during last night’s episode of WWE Chronicle focusing on Goldberg. You can see a clip and transcript of the meeting below, via Fightful:

GOLDBERG: Didn’t mean to run into you like that. RIDDLE: No problem bro, how are you? GOLDBERG: We gotta talk! RIDDLE: Anytime GOLDBERG: After this shit happens, anytime. RIDDLE: Alright, I’m in the building. I’ll be watching the match. I’ll see you in a little, bro. GOLDBERG: Yeah you will, bro! Good thing you’re wearing your shoes. RIDDLE: I don’t need shoes, bro. GOLDBERG: You’re right, bro. First of all I’m not your bro. RIDDLE: Okay. GOLDBERG: Could have been, a long time ago, you put a stop to that. RIDDLE: Eh. Okay. Just an opinion, if you don’t like it, that’s fine. GOLDBERG: You got it. Awesome. Nice to meet you. RIDDLE: Pleasure’s all mine, bro. GOLDBERG: I ain’t your bro. RIDDLE: I hear ya. I hear ya.