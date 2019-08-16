WWE News: WWE Claims Cancelled Dates Due To ‘Schedule Conflict’, Ilja Dragunov Suffers First Loss, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– WWE has confirmed that they have cancelled live events in Bangor and Portland, Maine on August 30-31, citing a ‘scheduling conflict.’ The news was reported by the Facebook page for the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

– NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov suffered his first loss on this past week’s episode in a match with Kassius Ohno.

– Cedric Alexander turns 30 years old today. Today also would have been the 73rd birthday of Dick Murdoch and the 90th for Fritz Von Erich.