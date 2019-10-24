WWE Claims Rusev Was Arrested For Restaurant Attack on RAW

WWE.com has a storyline update on Rusev, who was “arrested” after attacking Bobby Lashley at a restaurant on Monday’s episode of RAW. According to the update, the Bulgarian Brute was released from custody and will appear on Monday’s RAW.

The update reads:

Rusev released from custody, will appear on Monday’s Raw

WWE.com has confirmed Rusev was taken into custody by the Cleveland Police Department on Monday and was released after no charges were pressed by Bobby Lashley and Lana.

The Bulgarian Brute will be in attendance for Raw on Monday Night in Kansas City, Mo. following his chaotic attack on The All Mighty at a local fine-dining establishment.

Rusev’s rage was sparked during an appearance on “King’s Court” when Lana and Lashley appeared on the TitanTron while enjoying an extravagantly romantic meal. The former United States Champion knew the exact location of the restaurant and stormed out of the arena to pay the devious lovebirds a visit.