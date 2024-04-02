wrestling / News

WWE Announces Clash At The Castle 2024 For June

April 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Image Credit: WWE

WWE is returning to the UK for Clash At the Castle 2024 in June. The company announced on Monday that the UK PPV will be back on June 15th, with the venue to be announced on Tuesday.

WWE held the first Clash at the Castle in September of 2022, which took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

