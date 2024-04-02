wrestling / News
WWE Announces Clash At The Castle 2024 For June
April 1, 2024 | Posted by
WWE is returning to the UK for Clash At the Castle 2024 in June. The company announced on Monday that the UK PPV will be back on June 15th, with the venue to be announced on Tuesday.
WWE held the first Clash at the Castle in September of 2022, which took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says WWE Is Protecting Him Against Himself In Recovery From Surgery
- Janel Grant Love Letter To Vince McMahon Surfaces, Grant’s Attorneys Claim She Was Coerced Into Writing It
- Ted DiBiase Details WWE Royal Rumble Payoffs, Never Had Problems With Nasty Boyz
- Tiffany Stratton, Scarlett, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos