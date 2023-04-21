WWE Clash at the Castle Brought In $27 Million For Wales Economy

The BBC reports that WWE Clash at the Castle last year brought in £21.8 million ($27,118,328 US) to the economy in Wales. The event took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 3 and had an attendance of 62,296.

A study was conducted and found that around 75% of fans actually traveled to Wales from outside the country. An Economic Impact Study asked over 3,000 people, with 57% of non-locals saying the event made them want to explore Wales.

Welsh Rugby Union Interim CEO Nigel Walker said: “[Cardiff] stepped up to the challenge. Clash at the Castle had a global audience of millions, and with all eyes on Principality Stadium, we showcased what a magnificent venue we have here in Cardiff.”

Wales’ economy minister Vaughan Gething added: “In addition to the direct economic impact the event delivered here in Wales, it provided us with a huge boost to our profile internationally. This included opportunities to showcase Wales’ vibrant language and culture through bespoke content creation shared globally on WWE’s social media channels.“