WWE News: Clash At the Castle Ticket Sale Update, Davey Boy Smith’s Daughter At Show, Notes From Pre-PPV Events

– A new report has an update on ticket sales for WWE Clash at the Castle. PWInsider reports that there are a legitimate 54,000 tickets sold for the PPV and there’s a hope for a big walkup business if the weather holds. There was some concern about inclement weather taking place at the show.

– The site also notes that Davey Boy Smith’s daughter Georgia Smith is in Cardiff for the show. Smith has done some past work as an interviewer for MLW.

– Finally, it was noted that there was “a lot of happiness” regarding the response to the free Undertaker walk-through attraction, which was set up in a castle built around 50 AD. There are also a lot of promotional flags and marketing around the city promoting the event.