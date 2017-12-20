WWE Clash Of Champions 2017 Review: Ready To Rumble?

“I have been reading your stuff on 411mania and nodq.com for the longest time now and I have never felt inclined to email in. The general consensus of you not being most popular is harsh at times but also can be well-founded too. But I still read your stuff because I do enjoy your articles and find your perspective interesting most of the time.

That said, your article about your friend Megan and trip to Wrestlemania was the greatest thing you have ever wrote. Forget about the predictions you brag about getting right. This is your crowning piece. Maybe it is because I can relate as going to Wrestlemania is my ultimate dream and it will be happening next year. But I genuinely loved your article.

Thank you for the great stuff.”

– Jay’s Ways reader

Backstory

Basic column today: I will be reviewing WWE Clash Of Champions 2017.

WWE Clash Of Champions 2017

Mojo Rawley over Zack Ryder – I said it back in April when Mojo Rawley won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. This dude needs to be a heel and a jock and flaunt his friendship with Gronk. Be the party boy and tell us all about it. The STAY HYPED junk is bland and does nothing for me. When he turned on Zack Ryder, it was super exciting to me. Finally, we would get to see this guy bust out of his shell. Finally. Needless to say, his victory on Sunday was just a formality. Good showing and hope he gets more of a spotlight. Smackdown LIVE is the land of opportunity, right?

Dolph Ziggler over Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode for the United States Championship – Shocker, the only prediction I got wrong was also the only match outcome that completely boggled the mind. Par the course I suppose following my perfect WWE Survivor Series 2017 picks. Before getting to the negative, I will post the positives:

– I loved this opening the pay-per-view portion and used as an ‘UP NEXT!’ teaser before the Kickoff Show ended.

– WWE did right by having Bobby Roode soak up the cheers in Boston with the glorious entrance. Made him feel like a big time star.

– Baron Corbin didn’t seem long for the U.S. Title, so this was a nice way to have his reign end.

– The match was entertaining. Two thumbs up.

Now for the negative: Dolph Ziggler won and is (again) holding a mid-card championship. Eh, feels like we have done this over and over and over and over and over and over again. Face or heel, this is like a repeat episode. It may be good, but we have already seen it and know how it ends. My hope is that this is just a short transitional title run and we get Jinder Mahal as the “Indian Champion” soon. Oh, and nice music there at the end Dolph. Can’t celebrate to silence I suppose?

The Usos over Rusev/Aiden English, Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin, and The New Day to retain the Smackdown LIVE Tag Team Titles – Really the only way for this to go. The Usos deserved to win here and end the year on a high note. The New Day are still the Old Day and are now handing out pancakes for some reason. Chad Gable is a beast and dropping people on their heads. Benjamin is an athletic freak. Then there is Rusev and English winning the “day” but not the titles. Fine by me.

Charlotte over Natalya to retain the Smackdown LIVE Womens Title – I didn’t like the Lumberjacks stipulation from the start, and I was proven to be correct in those fears. Just a mess ringside. Even the Carmella Money in the Bank moment felt rushed. Not good. The bout was fine, but the finish was never in doubt. Charlotte retains, and now we can move forward forgetting about the last four months with Nattie in the title picture. As for that promo? Fits with the current Total Divas story line more than anything. Very good promo nonetheless.

The Bludgeon Brothers over Breezango – Went just as many predicted. Rowan and Harper destroyed Tyler Breeze and Fandango in short order, and the Fashion Files nonsense can finally end. The “2B” mystery lost steam months ago but is now a case closed.

Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens over Randy Orton/Shinsuke Nakamura – The real story was Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan acting as co-referees here. Yes, Zayn and Owens had their careers on the line. However, nobody ever bought into that so whatever. I want to note now that Nakamura had nothing to do with the finish (and the entire story). He was kept far away from this. My suspicion remains he is due for a big Road to WrestleMania season and had no stake in this feud. Just a tag partner to add star power to the PPV.

As for the bout? Fans were just waiting for Bryan and Shane to come to blows, I think WWE succeeded. Let’s be honest. The tag match was filler from the get go. A means to an end. The final minute was high drama and had the live crowd going nuts. Really fun conclusion with all of us wondering how we’d get to the inevitable Zayn/Owens win. Very interesting dynamic here with Bryan fast counting for the heels…but was cheered. Shane tried to screw his enemies (and heels) but was portrayed as the bad guy. All the while, Orton and Nakamura were the ones who lost, yet that was an afterthought. A cluster all around but was a home run for what the end goal was.

AJ Styles over Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Title – Surprised this was the main event. I am fine with it though considering the previous bout was never going to end clean. This one was. Styles beat Mahal by pinfall to win the gold and has now put him away for good via tap out. Fitting. The blue brand can now go back to being an awesome show and get things on track before January 2018. The Royal Rumble to WM34 time frame is so important (duh). There is just no way Jinder should/will be anywhere near the main event scene. WWE got it right by changing plans in November. Not just with Styles but with Charlotte getting a championship as well. Two big changes, both the right decision.

SUMMARY: I didn’t care too much for the build up and had very low expectations going into Clash of Champions. When all was said and done…meh. On Twitter, I gave the event a 6/10 score. That seems generous. Not a bad show but nothing memorable either. Let’s get ready to Rumble baby!

