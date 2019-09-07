wrestling / News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Official for Clash of Champions

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Clash of Champions - Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

– WWE officially announced today that the women’s tag team title match is set for Clash of Champions 2019. Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at the upcoming event.

Clash of Champions 2019 is set for Sunday, September 15. The event will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out the announcement and updated card below:

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. The Revival
* Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz
Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair
King of the Ring Finals: Elias or Chad Cable vs. Ricochet, Samoa Joe, or Baron Corbin
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Clash of Champions, Nikki Cross, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading