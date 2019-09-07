WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Official for Clash of Champions

– WWE officially announced today that the women’s tag team title match is set for Clash of Champions 2019. Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at the upcoming event.

Clash of Champions 2019 is set for Sunday, September 15. The event will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out the announcement and updated card below:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. The Revival

* Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* King of the Ring Finals: Elias or Chad Cable vs. Ricochet, Samoa Joe, or Baron Corbin

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan