The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Clash of Champions Review, Is It Time To Pull The Plug On Kofi As Champion?
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 51. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will deliver a full breakdown of WWE Clash of Champions 2019, ponder if it’s time to pull the plug on Kofi’s title run, look at more fallout of the Anthem/AXS TV deal, and then take a look at Wednesday’s NXT show, which is the start of the two-hour era. The show is approximately 81-minutes long.
* Intro
* WWE Clash of Champions Review: 4:45
* More Anthem/Impact/AXS Fallout: 48.15
* WWE King of The Ring Finals Predictions, NXT to Two Hours Debut Preview: 1:02:55
