WWE News: WWE Class Being Taught By University, Preview For Roman Reigns And The Miztourage On RAW, Latest Cesaro Gaming Video

– Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh is offering a “Survey of WWE” class for the Spring 2018 semester. It’s part of the Sports Management catalog and worth three credits. Patrick Synowka is the instructor.

Here’s a synopsis: This course examines the cutting-edge business and artistic presentation practices of a global leader in live entertainment, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE). Students will review the history covering the professional wrestling business,its talent development, theatrical influences/production practices, event/facility management operations as well as WWE’s innovative branding, marketing and mass media strategies.

Stephanie McMahon commented:

WOW! @RMU is offering a course on WWE entitled, “A Survey of @WWE”. Thank you to Robert Morris University, the students and everyone involved! School has never been so fun! #SignMeUp pic.twitter.com/AKLlcKrjkk — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 12, 2018

– WWE released the following preview for RAW about Roman Reigns’ feud with the Miztourage:

The Miz returned to Raw last week with singular goal: to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship he lost to Roman Reigns in November.

After The Big Dog and Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan lost a six-man tag bout to The Bálor Club this past Monday — thanks in no small part to Jordan’s impulsive nature — Reigns succumbed to a 3-on-1 assault by The Miz and The Miztourage that was punctuated with a brazen mockery of The Shield’s Triple Powerbomb.

Reigns will defend his title against The A-Lister in a rematch on Raw 25 on Jan. 22, but based on The Big Dog’s tweet, Miz and his co-stars are in for an altogether different kind of blockbuster this Monday night.

– UpUpDownDown has released a new episode of Clash with Cesaro: